2019 Toyota Tundra

130,826 KM

$39,957

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

SR5 Plus 5.7L V8 DOUBLE CAB-SX-BLACK GRILLE+ALLOYS!

Location

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

130,826KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9333415
  • Stock #: W5795
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F1XKX801813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,826 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED! This DOUBLE CAB SX features: GLOSSY BLACK ALLOYS, BLACK GRILLE, TOYOTA LONG RANGE REMOTE START, 5.7L V8, 4WD, HEATED SEATS, TOUCH SCREEN AUDIO WITH BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Very clean White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

