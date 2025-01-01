$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Hyundai Accent
Preferred | Low KM |
2020 Hyundai Accent
Preferred | Low KM |
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,679KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPC25A60LE105575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H10346A
- Mileage 140,679 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cobourg Mazda
2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD 93,700 KM $22,488 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD 66,224 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4 TSI Trendline+ 1.4T S 126,242 KM $12,488 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Cobourg Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-372-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Cobourg Mazda
905-372-1820
2020 Hyundai Accent