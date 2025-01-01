Menu
2020 Hyundai Accent

140,679 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
12952388

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Used
140,679KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPC25A60LE105575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H10346A
  • Mileage 140,679 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-372-1820

2020 Hyundai Accent