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<p><strong>BOB  CURRIE  AUTO   SALES  905-377-9200</strong></p><p><strong>2020   HYUNDAI   VENUE   TREND   SEL </strong></p><p><strong>                               HATCHBACK</strong></p><p>                             <strong> 116,583   KMS</strong></p><p>1.6 LTR,  4 CYLINDER,  AUTOMATIC,   HEATED   SEATS,  HEATED   STEERING  WHEEL,  AIR   CONDITIONING,   POWER   SUN  ROOF,  PLUS   MUCH  MUCH  MORE!</p><p><strong>         AMAZING   SERVICE   RECORDS</strong></p><p><strong>INCLUDED  IN THE  PRICE  IS  A  6  MONTH  WARRANTY!</strong></p><p><strong>CERTIFIED</strong></p><p>$16,700.00  PLUS   TAX</p><p>CALL  BOB  905-377-9200  TO  ARRANGE   A  TEST  DRIVE  AND/OR  TO  ANSWER   ANY  QUESTIONS</p>

2020 Hyundai Venue

116,583 KM

Details Description Features

$16,700

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai Venue

Trend SEL Hatchback 1.6ltr. 4cyl 116,583KMS

Watch This Vehicle
14143939

2020 Hyundai Venue

Trend SEL Hatchback 1.6ltr. 4cyl 116,583KMS

Location

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9

905-377-9200

  1. 1779564837766
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  4. 1779564839098
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  6. 1779564839958
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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,700

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
116,583KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHRC8A39LU045582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,583 KM

Vehicle Description

BOB  CURRIE  AUTO   SALES  905-377-9200

2020   HYUNDAI   VENUE   TREND   SEL 

                               HATCHBACK

                              116,583   KMS

1.6 LTR,  4 CYLINDER,  AUTOMATIC,   HEATED   SEATS,  HEATED   STEERING  WHEEL,  AIR   CONDITIONING,   POWER   SUN  ROOF,  PLUS   MUCH  MUCH  MORE!

         AMAZING   SERVICE   RECORDS

INCLUDED  IN THE  PRICE  IS  A  6  MONTH  WARRANTY!

CERTIFIED

$16,700.00  PLUS   TAX

CALL  BOB  905-377-9200  TO  ARRANGE   A  TEST  DRIVE  AND/OR  TO  ANSWER   ANY  QUESTIONS

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bob Currie Auto Sales

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
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$16,700

+ taxes & licensing>

Bob Currie Auto Sales

905-377-9200

2020 Hyundai Venue