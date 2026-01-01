$16,700+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Venue
Trend SEL Hatchback 1.6ltr. 4cyl 116,583KMS
2020 Hyundai Venue
Trend SEL Hatchback 1.6ltr. 4cyl 116,583KMS
Location
Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-9200
Certified
$16,700
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,583 KM
Vehicle Description
BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES 905-377-9200
2020 HYUNDAI VENUE TREND SEL
HATCHBACK
116,583 KMS
1.6 LTR, 4 CYLINDER, AUTOMATIC, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER SUN ROOF, PLUS MUCH MUCH MORE!
AMAZING SERVICE RECORDS
INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS A 6 MONTH WARRANTY!
CERTIFIED
$16,700.00 PLUS TAX
CALL BOB 905-377-9200 TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE AND/OR TO ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS
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905-377-9200