2020 Kia Sorento
EX V6 AWD
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,332 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD is a versatile three-row SUV offering a solid blend of comfort, utility and performance. Under the hood the model deploys a 3.3-litre V6 engine that produces 290 hp and 252 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. In terms of efficiency it achieves about 18 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway. It comfortably seats up to seven passengers, with the third row more suited for children or occasional use than full-time adult transport.
On the inside you’ll find a well-appointed cabin with available leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, and tech features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Safety features are generous for the class, including blind-spot monitoring and lane-keeping assistance. The exterior presents a clean, modern SUV silhouette with large wheels, roof rails and a practical lift-gate. While the Sorento’s third-row and cargo area are modest compared to some larger midsize SUVs, it strikes a good balance between maneuverability and space. Overall, the 2020 Sorento EX V6 AWD is a strong choice for families wanting a dependable three-row SUV with V6 grunt and all-wheel drive capability.
