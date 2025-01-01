Menu
<html><body><p data-end=712 data-start=81>The 2020 Kia Sorento EX V6 AWD is a versatile three-row SUV offering a solid blend of comfort, utility and performance. Under the hood the model deploys a 3.3-litre V6 engine that produces 290 hp and 252 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. In terms of efficiency it achieves about 18 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway.  It comfortably seats up to seven passengers, with the third row more suited for children or occasional use than full-time adult transport.</p><p data-end=1489 data-start=714>On the inside you’ll find a well-appointed cabin with available leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, and tech features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Safety features are generous for the class, including blind-spot monitoring and lane-keeping assistance. The exterior presents a clean, modern SUV silhouette with large wheels, roof rails and a practical lift-gate. While the Sorento’s third-row and cargo area are modest compared to some larger midsize SUVs, it strikes a good balance between maneuverability and space. Overall, the 2020 Sorento EX V6 AWD is a strong choice for families wanting a dependable three-row SUV with V6 grunt and all-wheel drive capability.</p></body></html>

2020 Kia Sorento

56,332 KM

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD

13121669

2020 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,332KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPHDA56LG634985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,332 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2020 Kia Sorento