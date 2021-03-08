2020 Lexus NX

+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
+ taxes & licensing
This gorgeous F SPORT SERIES 2 features: EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, UPGRADED 10 SPEAKER AUDIO, INTELLIGENT CLEARANCE SONAR, HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, POWER HATCH, 18 INCH F SPORT ALLOYS, LED FOG LIGHTS, PREMIUM TRIPLE BEAM AUTO LEVELING HEADLAMPS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM +2.0, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, F SPORT FRONT GRILLE AND MORE! Beautiful Black exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8