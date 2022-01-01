Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lexus NX

26,517 KM

Details Description Features

$49,877

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,877

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus NX

2020 Lexus NX

300 F SPORT 2-NAVIGATION+MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus NX

300 F SPORT 2-NAVIGATION+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 8114368
  2. 8114368
  3. 8114368
  4. 8114368
  5. 8114368
  6. 8114368
  7. 8114368
  8. 8114368
  9. 8114368
  10. 8114368
  11. 8114368
  12. 8114368
  13. 8114368
  14. 8114368
  15. 8114368
  16. 8114368
  17. 8114368
  18. 8114368
  19. 8114368
  20. 8114368
  21. 8114368
  22. 8114368
  23. 8114368
  24. 8114368
  25. 8114368
  26. 8114368
  27. 8114368
  28. 8114368
  29. 8114368
Contact Seller

$49,877

+ taxes & licensing

26,517KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8114368
  • Stock #: W5532
  • VIN: JTJSARDZXL5014060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # W5532
  • Mileage 26,517 KM

Vehicle Description

This F SPORT 2 is gorgeous! Features: EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, POWER HATCH, LEXUS SAFETY+ AND MUCH MUCH MORE! Beautiful Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2021 Toyota Tundra SR5
 190 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tundra C...
 40,992 KM
$57,979 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 22,053 KM
$42,945 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory