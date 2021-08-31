2020 Lexus RX 450h

+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
+ taxes & licensing
Yes you found it! This very rare RX450h hybrid Premium features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER HATCH AND MORE. Beautiful Dark Blue Metallic exterior and Black/Brown interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8