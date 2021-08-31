Menu
2020 Lexus RX 450h

25,677 KM

$55,940

+ tax & licensing
$55,940

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2020 Lexus RX 450h

2020 Lexus RX 450h

450h HYBRID!

2020 Lexus RX 450h

450h HYBRID!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$55,940

+ taxes & licensing

25,677KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: W5459A
  • VIN: 2T2HGMDA3LC050633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 25,677 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes you found it! This very rare RX450h hybrid Premium features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER HATCH AND MORE. Beautiful Dark Blue Metallic exterior and Black/Brown interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
AWD
Dual Air Controls
CVT

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

