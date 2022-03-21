Menu
2020 Lexus RX 450h

55,470 KM

Details Description Features

$64,978

+ tax & licensing
$64,978

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2020 Lexus RX 450h

2020 Lexus RX 450h

F SPORT 3-HUD+MARK LEVINSON AUDIO+MORE!

2020 Lexus RX 450h

F SPORT 3-HUD+MARK LEVINSON AUDIO+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$64,978

+ taxes & licensing

55,470KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8934619
  • Stock #: W5681
  • VIN: 2T2YGMDA7LC043877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # W5681
  • Mileage 55,470 KM

Vehicle Description

is F SPORT 3 is the TOP SPORT PACKAGE and features: HEADS UP DISPLAY, 15 SPEAKER MARK LEVINSON 835 WATT PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND AUDIO, 12.3 INCH NAVIGATION DISPLAY WITH BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK -UP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY LINKED TO POWER TELESCOPIC STEERING, POWER REAR HATCH, LEXUS SAFTEY + WITH RADAR CRUISE, SPORT TUNED ADAPTIVE VARIABLE SUSPENSION, 20 INCH 10 SPOKE SPORT ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Beautiful Atomic Silver exterior and Rioja Red interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

