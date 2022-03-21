$64,978+ tax & licensing
2020 Lexus RX 450h
F SPORT 3-HUD+MARK LEVINSON AUDIO+MORE!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$64,978
- Stock #: W5681
- VIN: 2T2YGMDA7LC043877
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # W5681
- Mileage 55,470 KM
is F SPORT 3 is the TOP SPORT PACKAGE and features: HEADS UP DISPLAY, 15 SPEAKER MARK LEVINSON 835 WATT PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND AUDIO, 12.3 INCH NAVIGATION DISPLAY WITH BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK -UP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY LINKED TO POWER TELESCOPIC STEERING, POWER REAR HATCH, LEXUS SAFTEY + WITH RADAR CRUISE, SPORT TUNED ADAPTIVE VARIABLE SUSPENSION, 20 INCH 10 SPOKE SPORT ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Beautiful Atomic Silver exterior and Rioja Red interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
