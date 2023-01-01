$41,959+ tax & licensing
2020 Lexus UX
250H FULLY EQUIPPED LUXURY PACKAGE!
2020 Lexus UX
250H FULLY EQUIPPED LUXURY PACKAGE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$41,959
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # W6207
- Mileage 34,083 KM
Vehicle Description
This FULLY EQUIPPED-HYBRID LUXURY PACKAGE has ONLY 34,083 KMS! Features: AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, 10.3 INCH DISPLAY WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, 8 SPEAKER PREMIUM AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, HANDS FREE POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, RADAR CRUISE, 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful White Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Vandermeer Toyota
Vandermeer Toyota
Call Dealer
905-372-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437