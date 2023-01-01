Menu
This FULLY EQUIPPED-HYBRID LUXURY PACKAGE has ONLY 34,083 KMS! Features: AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, 10.3 INCH DISPLAY WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, 8 SPEAKER PREMIUM AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, HANDS FREE POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, RADAR CRUISE, 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful White Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2020 Lexus UX

34,083 KM

$41,959

+ tax & licensing
2020 Lexus UX

250H FULLY EQUIPPED LUXURY PACKAGE!

2020 Lexus UX

250H FULLY EQUIPPED LUXURY PACKAGE!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$41,959

+ taxes & licensing

34,083KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTHL9JBH1L2025802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # W6207
  • Mileage 34,083 KM

Vehicle Description

This FULLY EQUIPPED-HYBRID LUXURY PACKAGE has ONLY 34,083 KMS! Features: AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, 10.3 INCH DISPLAY WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, 8 SPEAKER PREMIUM AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, HANDS FREE POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, RADAR CRUISE, 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful White Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$41,959

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2020 Lexus UX