2020 Mazda CX-5

37,209 KM

Details Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

GT w/Turbo Grand Touring

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

37,209KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10228997
  • Stock #: 23162A
  • VIN: JM3KFBDY2L0768920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23162A
  • Mileage 37,209 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

