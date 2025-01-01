$28,488+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-5
GT Grand Touring AWD
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$28,488
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,804 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD is a refined compact SUV offering a blend of style, comfort and performance. Under the hood it features a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine producing 187 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel drive system.
Inside, it seats five and the Grand Touring trim brings upscale touches including leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats and paddle shifters for a sportier feel. The infotainment system includes an 8-inch colour screen, Mazda Connect, and Bluetooth audio/phone integration.
In terms of dimensions, it has a 106.2-inch wheelbase, is about 179.1 inches long and 72.5 inches wide, with cargo capacity of approximately 30.9 cu ft behind the rear seats (or up to around 59.6 cu ft with them folded). Fuel economy for the AWD Grand Touring is estimated at 24 MPG city / 30 MPG highway.
From a driving standpoint, the car is known for responsive steering, composed handling and a quiet cabin, giving it an almost premium feel while maintaining everyday practicality.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
905-372-1820