The 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD is a refined compact SUV offering a blend of style, comfort and performance. Under the hood it features a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine producing 187 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and Mazda's i-Activ all-wheel drive system. 

Inside, it seats five and the Grand Touring trim brings upscale touches including leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats and paddle shifters for a sportier feel. The infotainment system includes an 8-inch colour screen, Mazda Connect, and Bluetooth audio/phone integration. 

In terms of dimensions, it has a 106.2-inch wheelbase, is about 179.1 inches long and 72.5 inches wide, with cargo capacity of approximately 30.9 cu ft behind the rear seats (or up to around 59.6 cu ft with them folded).  Fuel economy for the AWD Grand Touring is estimated at 24 MPG city / 30 MPG highway. 

From a driving standpoint, the car is known for responsive steering, composed handling and a quiet cabin, giving it an almost premium feel while maintaining everyday practicality.

2020 Mazda CX-5

69,804 KM

$28,488

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-5

GT Grand Touring AWD

13121666

2020 Mazda CX-5

GT Grand Touring AWD

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$28,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,804KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBDM2L0790431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,804 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD is a refined compact SUV offering a blend of style, comfort and performance. Under the hood it features a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine producing 187 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel drive system. 

Inside, it seats five and the Grand Touring trim brings upscale touches including leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats and paddle shifters for a sportier feel. The infotainment system includes an 8-inch colour screen, Mazda Connect, and Bluetooth audio/phone integration. 

In terms of dimensions, it has a 106.2-inch wheelbase, is about 179.1 inches long and 72.5 inches wide, with cargo capacity of approximately 30.9 cu ft behind the rear seats (or up to around 59.6 cu ft with them folded).  Fuel economy for the AWD Grand Touring is estimated at 24 MPG city / 30 MPG highway. 

From a driving standpoint, the car is known for responsive steering, composed handling and a quiet cabin, giving it an almost premium feel while maintaining everyday practicality.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$28,488

+ taxes & licensing>

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2020 Mazda CX-5