2020 Mazda MAZDA3

$26,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 0 2 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9685579

9685579 Stock #: 23049A

23049A VIN: JM1BPAMMXL1172784

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,024 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.