2020 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
- Listing ID: 9685579
- Stock #: 23049A
- VIN: JM1BPAMMXL1172784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,024 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Mazda 3 Sport GT with a manual transmission in Poly Metal Grey is a stylish and sophisticated choice for those who enjoy the thrill of driving. This car is not only sporty, but it also has a touch of elegance with its stunning paint color. Paired with a bold red leather interior, this Mazda 3 GT truly stands out from the crowd. The leather seats provide a comfortable and luxurious driving experience, while the manual transmission allows for a more engaged and dynamic ride. With its sleek exterior design and premium interior features, the 2020 Mazda 3 Sport GT with a manual transmission in Poly Metal Grey and red leather interior is a car that turns heads and provides a thrilling driving experience.
Vehicle Features
