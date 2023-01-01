Menu
2020 Mazda MAZDA6

33,410 KM

Details Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

GT

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

33,410KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10660770
  • Stock #: 24068A
  • VIN: JM1GL1WY6L1518475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24068A
  • Mileage 33,410 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

