Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz A

32,817 KM

Details Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz A

2020 Mercedes-Benz A

Class Base

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz A

Class Base

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Contact Seller

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
32,817KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10161960
  • Stock #: U0869
  • VIN: W1K3F4HB8LJ217129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U0869
  • Mileage 32,817 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cobourg Mazda

2020 Honda Passport ...
 70,730 KM
$43,999 + tax & lic
2022 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 23,119 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru WRX STI ...
 24,397 KM
$49,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cobourg Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-1820

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory