2020 Nissan Rogue

99,905 KM

Details Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
SL AWD

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Used
99,905KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV1LC707510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25089A
  • Mileage 99,905 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

