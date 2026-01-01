$16,700+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Sentra
SR 2LTR 4 CYL CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
2020 Nissan Sentra
SR 2LTR 4 CYL CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
Location
Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-9200
Certified
$16,700
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,354 KM
Vehicle Description
BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES 905-377-9200
2020 NISSAN SENTRA “SR” SEDAN
AUTO AIR PWR WINDOWS/LOCKS, TINTED GLASS, LEATHER INTERIOR, PLUS MUCH, MUCH MORE!
94,354 KMS
AMAZING SERVICE RECORDS
INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS A 6 MONTH WARRANTY
CERTIFIED
$16,700.00 PLUS TAX
CALL BOB FOR DETAILS AND TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS VEHICLE
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905-377-9200