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<p><strong>BOB  CURRIE   AUTO   SALES   905-377-9200</strong></p><p><strong>     2020  NISSAN  SENTRA   “SR”  SEDAN</strong></p><p>AUTO  AIR  PWR  WINDOWS/LOCKS,   TINTED   GLASS, LEATHER INTERIOR,  PLUS  MUCH,  MUCH   MORE!  </p><p><strong>                                   94,354  KMS</strong></p><p><strong>       </strong>   <strong>AMAZING   SERVICE</strong> <strong> RECORDS</strong></p><p><strong>INCLUDED  IN  THE  PRICE  IS  A   6   MONTH   WARRANTY</strong></p><p><strong>  CERTIFIED</strong></p><p><strong>$16,700.00  PLUS   TAX</strong></p><p><strong> CALL   BOB  FOR   DETAILS  AND  TO  BOOK  AN  APPOINTMENT TO   SEE  THIS   VEHICLE</strong></p>

2020 Nissan Sentra

94,354 KM

Details Description Features

$16,700

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Sentra

SR 2LTR 4 CYL CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle
14144020

2020 Nissan Sentra

SR 2LTR 4 CYL CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY

Location

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9

905-377-9200

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,700

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
94,354KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB8DV1LY275960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,354 KM

Vehicle Description

BOB  CURRIE   AUTO   SALES   905-377-9200

     2020  NISSAN  SENTRA   “SR”  SEDAN

AUTO  AIR  PWR  WINDOWS/LOCKS,   TINTED   GLASS, LEATHER INTERIOR,  PLUS  MUCH,  MUCH   MORE!  

                                   94,354  KMS

          AMAZING   SERVICE  RECORDS

INCLUDED  IN  THE  PRICE  IS  A   6   MONTH   WARRANTY

  CERTIFIED

$16,700.00  PLUS   TAX

 CALL   BOB  FOR   DETAILS  AND  TO  BOOK  AN  APPOINTMENT TO   SEE  THIS   VEHICLE

Vehicle Features

Packages

SR

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bob Currie Auto Sales

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
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$16,700

+ taxes & licensing>

Bob Currie Auto Sales

905-377-9200

2020 Nissan Sentra