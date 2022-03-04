2020 Polaris Sportsman

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495 + taxes & licensing 1 , 4 7 5 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8563466

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style ATV

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 2-cylinder

Passengers 1

Mileage 1,475 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.