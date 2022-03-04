$8,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
Wayne Symons Auto Sales
905-372-5822
2020 Polaris Sportsman
2020 Polaris Sportsman
450 H.O
Location
Wayne Symons Auto Sales
536 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 3S4
905-372-5822
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
1,475KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8563466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Passengers 1
- Mileage 1,475 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wayne Symons Auto Sales
Wayne Symons Auto Sales
536 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 3S4