Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Subaru ASCENT

67,742 KM

Details Description Features

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru ASCENT

2020 Subaru ASCENT

Premier PREMIER-NAVI+COOLED SEATS+MORE!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru ASCENT

Premier PREMIER-NAVI+COOLED SEATS+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 9722959
  2. 9722959
  3. 9722959
  4. 9722959
  5. 9722959
  6. 9722959
  7. 9722959
  8. 9722959
  9. 9722959
  10. 9722959
  11. 9722959
  12. 9722959
  13. 9722959
  14. 9722959
  15. 9722959
  16. 9722959
  17. 9722959
  18. 9722959
  19. 9722959
  20. 9722959
  21. 9722959
  22. 9722959
  23. 9722959
  24. 9722959
  25. 9722959
  26. 9722959
  27. 9722959
  28. 9722959
  29. 9722959
  30. 9722959
  31. 9722959
Contact Seller

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
67,742KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9722959
  • Stock #: TZ073A
  • VIN: 4S4WMARD5L3414982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # TZ073A
  • Mileage 67,742 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED, KROWN UNDERCOATED-PREMIER is the TOP PACKAGE and features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, RADAR CRUISE, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, POWER HATCH, 20 INCH WHEELS AND MORE. Beautiful Brown exterior and Brown interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2022 Toyota 4Runner ...
 8,919 KM
$55,977 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru ASCENT P...
 67,742 KM
$39,998 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru WRX WRX ...
 112,286 KM
$19,905 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory