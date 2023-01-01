2020 Subaru ASCENT

$39,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 7 , 7 4 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9722959

9722959 Stock #: TZ073A

TZ073A VIN: 4S4WMARD5L3414982

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # TZ073A

Mileage 67,742 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.