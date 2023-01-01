$39,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru ASCENT
Premier PREMIER-NAVI+COOLED SEATS+MORE!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
- Stock #: TZ073A
- VIN: 4S4WMARD5L3414982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 67,742 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED, KROWN UNDERCOATED-PREMIER is the TOP PACKAGE and features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, RADAR CRUISE, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, POWER HATCH, 20 INCH WHEELS AND MORE. Beautiful Brown exterior and Brown interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
