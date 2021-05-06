2020 Toyota 4Runner

+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
+ taxes & licensing
This FULLY EQUIPPED LIMITED features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, 15 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH SUBWOOFER, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL AUTO A/C, SUNROOF, POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, 20 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE INCLUDING RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Magnetic grey Metallic exterior and Redwood interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8