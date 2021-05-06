Menu
2020 Toyota 4Runner

15,959 KM

Details Description Features

$53,722

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

LIMITED!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

15,959KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7064515
  • Stock #: W5359
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR7L5737691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 15,959 KM

Vehicle Description

This FULLY EQUIPPED LIMITED features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, 15 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH SUBWOOFER, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL AUTO A/C, SUNROOF, POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, 20 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE INCLUDING RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Magnetic grey Metallic exterior and Redwood interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Navigation System
4x4
Dual Air Controls
5 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

