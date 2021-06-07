Menu
2020 Toyota 4Runner

20,424 KM

$56,960

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

TRD OFF ROAD VENTURE PKG!

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

20,424KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7243085
  • Stock #: W5383A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR8L5761384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 20,424 KM

Vehicle Description

This VENTURE PACKAGE has EVERYTHING the TRD OFF ROAD is equipped with plus: 17 INCH TRD ALLOYS, BASKETT STYLE ROOF RACK, PREDATOR SIDE STEPS, BLACK MIRRORS, DOOR HANDLES, SPOILER AND SHARK FIN ANTENNA, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AND MORE! Super White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Navigation System
4x4
Dual Air Controls
5 Speed Automatic
GPS System

