2020 Toyota 4Runner

40,402 KM

$54,912

+ tax & licensing
$54,912

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2020 Toyota 4Runner

2020 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED!

2020 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$54,912

+ taxes & licensing

40,402KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7475103
  Stock #: W5418
  VIN: JTEBU5JR4L5744503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 40,402 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER LIMITED is the TOP PACKAGE and features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, AN AMAZING 15 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER, SUNROOF, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, X-REAS SPORT SUSPENSION, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Midnight Black Metallic exterior Redwood interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Navigation System
4x4
Dual Air Controls
5 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

