2020 Toyota 4Runner ...

+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
+ taxes & licensing
This ONE OWNER LIMITED is the TOP PACKAGE and features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, AN AMAZING 15 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER, SUNROOF, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, X-REAS SPORT SUSPENSION, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Midnight Black Metallic exterior Redwood interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8