2020 Toyota 4Runner

57,407 KM

$53,993

+ tax & licensing
$53,993

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2020 Toyota 4Runner

2020 Toyota 4Runner

TRD OFF ROAD+PLATINUM WARRANTY-120,000 KMS!

2020 Toyota 4Runner

TRD OFF ROAD+PLATINUM WARRANTY-120,000 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$53,993

+ taxes & licensing

57,407KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7861431
  Stock #: TY004A
  VIN: JTEBU5JR5L5767739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 57,407 KM

Vehicle Description

This TRD OFF ROAD is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT HERE AND DEALER SERVICED! Features: HEATED LEATHER (SOFTEX) SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, CRAWL CONTROL, MULTI-TERRAIN SELECT, LOCKING REAR DIFF, HOOD SCOOP, 17 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE and an available TOYOTA PLATINUM WARRANTY valid up to 120,000 kms or January 14, 2024 whichever comes first for a transfer fee of only $150+hst! Beautiful Midnight Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Navigation System
4x4
Dual Air Controls
5 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

