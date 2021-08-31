2020 Toyota 4Runner

+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
+ taxes & licensing
This TRD OFF ROAD is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT HERE AND DEALER SERVICED! Features: HEATED LEATHER (SOFTEX) SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, CRAWL CONTROL, MULTI-TERRAIN SELECT, LOCKING REAR DIFF, HOOD SCOOP, 17 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE and an available TOYOTA PLATINUM WARRANTY valid up to 120,000 kms or January 14, 2024 whichever comes first for a transfer fee of only $150+hst! Beautiful Midnight Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8