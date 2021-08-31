Menu
2020 Toyota 4Runner

32,838 KM

Details Description Features

$59,885

+ tax & licensing
$59,885

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2020 Toyota 4Runner

2020 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED NIGHTSHADE!

2020 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED NIGHTSHADE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$59,885

+ taxes & licensing

32,838KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7990713
  Stock #: W5499
  VIN: JTEBU5JRXL5737779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 32,838 KM

Vehicle Description

This LIMITED NIGHTSHADE is the one you have been waiting for! Features: POWER RUNNING BOARDS, BLACKED OUT 20 INCH ALLOYS, MIRRORS AND DOOR HANDLES, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 15 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH SUBWOOFER, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Stunning Blizzard Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Premium Audio
4x4
Dual Air Controls
5 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

