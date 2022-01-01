Menu
2020 Toyota 4Runner

25,098 KM

Details Description Features

$58,933

+ tax & licensing
$58,933

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2020 Toyota 4Runner

2020 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED!

2020 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$58,933

+ taxes & licensing

25,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8079514
  Stock #: W5531
  VIN: JTEBU5JRXL5758471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 25,098 KM

Vehicle Description

This stunning LIMITED features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 15 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH SUBWOOFER, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, 20 INCH WHEELS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Blizzard Pearl exterior and Beige interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Premium Audio
4x4
Dual Air Controls
5 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

