Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota 4Runner

12,185 KM

Details Description Features

$53,969

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,969

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota 4Runner

2020 Toyota 4Runner

SR5!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota 4Runner

SR5!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 8245536
  2. 8245536
  3. 8245536
  4. 8245536
  5. 8245536
  6. 8245536
  7. 8245536
  8. 8245536
  9. 8245536
  10. 8245536
  11. 8245536
  12. 8245536
  13. 8245536
  14. 8245536
  15. 8245536
  16. 8245536
  17. 8245536
  18. 8245536
  19. 8245536
  20. 8245536
  21. 8245536
  22. 8245536
  23. 8245536
  24. 8245536
  25. 8245536
  26. 8245536
  27. 8245536
  28. 8245536
Contact Seller

$53,969

+ taxes & licensing

12,185KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8245536
  • Stock #: W5549A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR8L5815086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 12,185 KM

Vehicle Description

This SR5 is like new! ONLY 12,185 KMS, HEATED LEATHER (SOFTEX) SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, APPLE CARPLAY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 3RD ROW SEATING, 17 INCH ALLOYS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Black Metallic exterior and Grey/Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
Dual Air Controls
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2020 Toyota 4Runner ...
 12,185 KM
$53,969 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord To...
 100,493 KM
$18,988 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tundra C...
 18,129 KM
$55,936 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory