2020 Toyota 4Runner
SR5!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$53,969
- Listing ID: 8245536
- Stock #: W5549A
- VIN: JTEBU5JR8L5815086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 12,185 KM
Vehicle Description
This SR5 is like new! ONLY 12,185 KMS, HEATED LEATHER (SOFTEX) SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, APPLE CARPLAY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 3RD ROW SEATING, 17 INCH ALLOYS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Black Metallic exterior and Grey/Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
