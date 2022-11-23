Menu
2020 Toyota 4Runner

47,643 KM

Details Description Features

$53,984

+ tax & licensing
$53,984

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2020 Toyota 4Runner

2020 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED NIGHTSHADE!

2020 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED NIGHTSHADE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$53,984

+ taxes & licensing

47,643KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9437958
  • Stock #: W5861
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR6L5751064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 47,643 KM

Vehicle Description

This LIMITED-NIGHTSHADE is the ONE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! Features: POWER RUNNING BOARDS, BLACKED OUT 20 INCH WHEELS AND EXTERIOR TRIM, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 15 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH SUBWOOFER, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Gorgeos Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

