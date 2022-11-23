$53,984+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2020 Toyota 4Runner
LIMITED NIGHTSHADE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$53,984
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9437958
- Stock #: W5861
- VIN: JTEBU5JR6L5751064
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 47,643 KM
Vehicle Description
This LIMITED-NIGHTSHADE is the ONE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! Features: POWER RUNNING BOARDS, BLACKED OUT 20 INCH WHEELS AND EXTERIOR TRIM, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 15 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH SUBWOOFER, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Gorgeos Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.