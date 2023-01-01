Menu
2020 Toyota 4Runner

74,001 KM

$52,906

Vandermeer Toyota

TRD OFF ROAD!

2020 Toyota 4Runner

TRD OFF ROAD!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

74,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9648040
  • Stock #: W5909
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR9L5773446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 74,001 KM

Vehicle Description

DEALER SERVICED, VERY CLEAN-this TRD OFF ROAD features: HEATED LEATHER (SOFTEX) SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDRIOD AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL, CRAWL CONTROL, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, HOOD SCOOP, RUNNING BOARDS, 17 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS AND MORE. Beautiful Red Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have al of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

