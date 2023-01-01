$52,906+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota 4Runner
TRD OFF ROAD!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$52,906
- Listing ID: 9648040
- Stock #: W5909
- VIN: JTEBU5JR9L5773446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 74,001 KM
Vehicle Description
DEALER SERVICED, VERY CLEAN-this TRD OFF ROAD features: HEATED LEATHER (SOFTEX) SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDRIOD AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL, CRAWL CONTROL, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, HOOD SCOOP, RUNNING BOARDS, 17 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS AND MORE. Beautiful Red Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have al of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
