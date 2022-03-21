Menu
2020 Toyota C-HR

34,646 KM

Details

$30,915

+ tax & licensing
$30,915

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota C-HR

2020 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium XLE PREMIUM-HTD STEERING+HTD SEATS+MORE!

2020 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium XLE PREMIUM-HTD STEERING+HTD SEATS+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$30,915

+ taxes & licensing

34,646KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8926864
  Stock #: CY027A
  VIN: JTNKHMBX4L1086748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 34,646 KM

Vehicle Description

This XLE PREMIUM is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS AND MORE. Very clean Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

