$30,915+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2020 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium XLE PREMIUM-HTD STEERING+HTD SEATS+MORE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$30,915
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8926864
- Stock #: CY027A
- VIN: JTNKHMBX4L1086748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 34,646 KM
Vehicle Description
This XLE PREMIUM is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS AND MORE. Very clean Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.