$26,905+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2020 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback XSE-LEATHER+NAV+MORE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$26,905
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10202040
- Stock #: TZ171A
- VIN: JTNK4RBE2L3082161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 84,553 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER, XSE is in great shape! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Midnight Black Metallic exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.