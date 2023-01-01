$25,936+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE UPGRADE+REMOTE START!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W6185
- Mileage 52,989 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER-LE UPGRADE features: REMOTE START, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, 16 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Black Sand Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
