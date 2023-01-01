Menu
This ONE OWNER-LE UPGRADE features: REMOTE START, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, 16 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Black Sand Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2020 Toyota Corolla

52,989 KM

$25,936

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE+REMOTE START!

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE+REMOTE START!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$25,936

+ taxes & licensing

52,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBE7LP128943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W6185
  • Mileage 52,989 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER-LE UPGRADE features: REMOTE START, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, 16 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Black Sand Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$25,936

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2020 Toyota Corolla