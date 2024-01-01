$28,984+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
XLE-ONLY 4,250 KMS!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W6237A
- Mileage 4,250 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-XLE has ONLY 4,250 KMS! Fully equipped it features: HEATED LEATHER (SOFTEX) SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, LED AMBIENT LIGHTING, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 16 INCH ALLOYS, BI-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Red Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
