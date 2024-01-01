Menu
This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-XLE has ONLY 4,250 KMS! Fully equipped it features: HEATED LEATHER (SOFTEX) SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, LED AMBIENT LIGHTING, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 16 INCH ALLOYS, BI-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Red Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

4,250 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

4,250KM
VIN 5YFBPRBE3LP009819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W6237A
  • Mileage 4,250 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-XLE has ONLY 4,250 KMS! Fully equipped it features: HEATED LEATHER (SOFTEX) SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, LED AMBIENT LIGHTING, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 16 INCH ALLOYS, BI-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Red Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

