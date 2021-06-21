+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
+ taxes & licensing
YES, this FULLY EQUIPPED PREMIUM PACKAGE has ONLY 8,717 KMS! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, QI WIRELESS CHARGER, BLUETOOTH, USB, BACK-UP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 15 INCH ALLOYS, BI-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Gorgeous Celestite exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8