2020 Toyota Corolla

8,717 KM

Details Description Features

$26,432

+ tax & licensing
$26,432

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid PREMIUM PKG-LEATHER+HTD STEERING+MORE!

2020 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid PREMIUM PKG-LEATHER+HTD STEERING+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$26,432

+ taxes & licensing

8,717KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7416500
  • Stock #: W5420
  • VIN: JTDBBRBE3LJ008415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,717 KM

Vehicle Description

YES, this FULLY EQUIPPED PREMIUM PACKAGE has ONLY 8,717 KMS! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, QI WIRELESS CHARGER, BLUETOOTH, USB, BACK-UP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 15 INCH ALLOYS, BI-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Gorgeous Celestite exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

