Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Corolla

17,118 KM

Details Description Features

$26,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE UPGRADE-SUNROOF+HTD STEERING!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE UPGRADE-SUNROOF+HTD STEERING!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 8292189
  2. 8292189
  3. 8292189
  4. 8292189
  5. 8292189
  6. 8292189
  7. 8292189
  8. 8292189
  9. 8292189
  10. 8292189
  11. 8292189
  12. 8292189
  13. 8292189
  14. 8292189
  15. 8292189
  16. 8292189
  17. 8292189
  18. 8292189
  19. 8292189
  20. 8292189
  21. 8292189
  22. 8292189
  23. 8292189
  24. 8292189
  25. 8292189
Contact Seller

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

17,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8292189
  • Stock #: W5555
  • VIN: 5YFB4RBE0LP023332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,118 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER-SE UPGRADE PACKAGE features: POWER MOONROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH SPORT ALLOYS, REAR LIP SPOILER, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2016 Toyota Tundra S...
 84,828 KM
$39,895 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 32,080 KM
$25,882 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota 4Runner ...
 112,897 KM
$44,892 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory