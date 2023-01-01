Menu
2020 Toyota Highlander

50,470 KM

Details Description Features

$47,994

+ tax & licensing
$47,994

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Limited LIMITED-NAVIGATION+COOLED SEATS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$47,994

+ taxes & licensing

50,470KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10159764
  • Stock #: TZ169A
  • VIN: 5TDDZRBH9LS000482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 50,470 KM

Vehicle Description

This LIMITED is a ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED vehicle! Features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO SYSTEM, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGER, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, POWER HATCH, 20 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, PREMIUM LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Very clean Midnight Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

