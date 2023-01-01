$47,994+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2020 Toyota Highlander
Limited LIMITED-NAVIGATION+COOLED SEATS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$47,994
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10159764
- Stock #: TZ169A
- VIN: 5TDDZRBH9LS000482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 50,470 KM
Vehicle Description
This LIMITED is a ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED vehicle! Features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO SYSTEM, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGER, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, POWER HATCH, 20 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, PREMIUM LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Very clean Midnight Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
