2020 Toyota Highlander

24,643 KM

Details Description Features

$62,070

+ tax & licensing
$62,070

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Highlander

2020 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited PLATINUM!

2020 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited PLATINUM!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$62,070

+ taxes & licensing

24,643KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8536853
  Stock #: W5593A
  VIN: 5TDEBRCH6LS009695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 24,643 KM

Vehicle Description

This HYBRID PLATINUM has it all! Features: EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEADS UP DISPLAY, 2ND ROW HEATED CAPTAINS CHAIRS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, 11 SPEAKER JBL SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, QI WIRELESS CHARGER, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, HANDS FREE POWER HATCH, UNIQUE 20 INCH WHEELS, PREMIUM LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

