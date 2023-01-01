$39,887+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid HYBRID XLE-ONLY 43,337 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$39,887
- Stock #: TZ247A
- VIN: 2T3RWRFV8LW074697
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # TZ247A
- Mileage 43,337 KM
Vehicle Description
This HYBRID XLE AWD is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: ONLY 43,337 KMS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, BLIND SPOT MOITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Gorgeous Ruby Flare Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
