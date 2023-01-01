Menu
Do not let the mileage fool you this DEALER SERVICED- XLE PREMIUM is super clean! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 19 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Gorgeous Ruby Flare Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2020 Toyota RAV4

146,112 KM

$27,997

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE PREMIUM-LEATHER+19 INCH ALLOYS!

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE PREMIUM-LEATHER+19 INCH ALLOYS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$27,997

+ taxes & licensing

146,112KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV4LW118726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 146,112 KM

Vehicle Description

Do not let the mileage fool you this DEALER SERVICED- XLE PREMIUM is super clean! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 19 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Gorgeous Ruby Flare Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

$27,997

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2020 Toyota RAV4