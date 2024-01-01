$29,988+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD-ONE OWNER+ONLY 49,603 KMS!
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD-ONE OWNER+ONLY 49,603 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 49,603 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER, PURCHASED HERE NEW this LE AWD has ONLY 49,603 KMS! Features: HEATED SEATS, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Vandermeer Toyota
