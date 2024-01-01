Menu
ONE OWNER, PURCHASED HERE NEW this LE AWD has ONLY 49,603 KMS! Features: HEATED SEATS, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.

2020 Toyota RAV4

49,603 KM

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

49,603KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV3LC119675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 49,603 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER, PURCHASED HERE NEW this LE AWD has ONLY 49,603 KMS! Features: HEATED SEATS, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

