2020 Toyota RAV4

19,140 KM

$41,922

+ tax & licensing
$41,922

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE XSE TECHNOLOGY PKG!

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE XSE TECHNOLOGY PKG!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$41,922

+ taxes & licensing

19,140KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6826202
  • Stock #: W5313A
  • VIN: 2T3RWRFV4LW047741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W5313A
  • Mileage 19,140 KM

Vehicle Description

This DEALER SERVICE- XSE TECHNOLOGY PKG is the TOP SPORT PKG and features: PREMIUM BLOCK HEATER, CLEAR HOOD TAPE, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH CLARIFI, LED FOG LIGHTS, QI WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER, PARKING SONAR, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL AUTO A/C, BACK-UP CAM, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, 18 INCH SPORT ALLOYS, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, LED HEADLAMPS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE AND MORE! Gorgeous Silver Sky (Black Roof) exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

