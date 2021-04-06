2020 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
+ taxes & licensing
This DEALER SERVICE- XSE TECHNOLOGY PKG is the TOP SPORT PKG and features: PREMIUM BLOCK HEATER, CLEAR HOOD TAPE, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH CLARIFI, LED FOG LIGHTS, QI WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER, PARKING SONAR, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL AUTO A/C, BACK-UP CAM, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, 18 INCH SPORT ALLOYS, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, LED HEADLAMPS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE AND MORE! Gorgeous Silver Sky (Black Roof) exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8