2020 Toyota RAV4

13,257 KM

$49,922

+ tax & licensing
$49,922

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited LIMITED!

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited LIMITED!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$49,922

+ taxes & licensing

13,257KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8445564
  Stock #: W5589
  VIN: 2T3DWRFV7LW046450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # W5589
  • Mileage 13,257 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful LIMITED HYBRID has ONLY 13,257 KMS and every option! Features: EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGER, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER HATCH WITH KICK SENSOR, 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND FOG LIGHTS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Blueprint exterior and Beige interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

