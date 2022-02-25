$49,922+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited LIMITED!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$49,922
- Listing ID: 8445564
- Stock #: W5589
- VIN: 2T3DWRFV7LW046450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # W5589
- Mileage 13,257 KM
Vehicle Description
This beautiful LIMITED HYBRID has ONLY 13,257 KMS and every option! Features: EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGER, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER HATCH WITH KICK SENSOR, 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND FOG LIGHTS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Blueprint exterior and Beige interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
