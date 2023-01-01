Menu
2020 Toyota Sienna

81,972 KM

Details Description Features

$44,921

+ tax & licensing
$44,921

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2020 Toyota Sienna

2020 Toyota Sienna

SE 8-Passenger SE-TECH PKG-LEATHER+NAVI+DVD!

2020 Toyota Sienna

SE 8-Passenger SE-TECH PKG-LEATHER+NAVI+DVD!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$44,921

+ taxes & licensing

81,972KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10159770
  • Stock #: W6046A
  • VIN: 5TDXZ3DC9LS021330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 81,972 KM

Vehicle Description

This SE TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE is the TOP SPORT PACKAGE and features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 10 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, 16.4 INCH BLURAY DVD PLAYER WITH 2 WIRELESS HEADPHONES, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER HATCH, 19 INCH ALLOYS, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Very clean Alpine White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

