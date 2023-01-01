$44,921+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Sienna
SE 8-Passenger SE-TECH PKG-LEATHER+NAVI+DVD!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$44,921
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10159770
- Stock #: W6046A
- VIN: 5TDXZ3DC9LS021330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 81,972 KM
Vehicle Description
This SE TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE is the TOP SPORT PACKAGE and features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 10 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, 16.4 INCH BLURAY DVD PLAYER WITH 2 WIRELESS HEADPHONES, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER HATCH, 19 INCH ALLOYS, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Very clean Alpine White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
