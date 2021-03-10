Menu
2020 Toyota Tacoma

11,227 KM

Details Description Features

$48,255

+ tax & licensing
$48,255

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2020 Toyota Tacoma

2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM-LEATHER+MORE!

2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM-LEATHER+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$48,255

+ taxes & licensing

11,227KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6737663
  • Stock #: W5311
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN6LX215761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,227 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare this TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM with the same accessories to a new one and you will agree this 2020 offers huge value! Features: HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, DASH CAMERA, TUB STYLE MATS, BED MAT, REAR BUMPER STEP, CLEAR HOOD TAPE, BLACK CHROME EXHAUST TIP, BLACK TAILGATE INSERT, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, MULTI-TERRAIN VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORING WITH REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, NAVIGATION, BILSTEIN SHOCKS, MULTI-TERRAIN SELECT, CRAWL CONTROL AND MORE! Like new Quick Sand exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
short box
Navigation System
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

