2020 Toyota Tacoma

Compare this TRD OFF ROAD PREMIUM with the same accessories to a new one and you will agree this 2020 offers huge value! Features: HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, DASH CAMERA, TUB STYLE MATS, BED MAT, REAR BUMPER STEP, CLEAR HOOD TAPE, BLACK CHROME EXHAUST TIP, BLACK TAILGATE INSERT, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, MULTI-TERRAIN VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORING WITH REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, NAVIGATION, BILSTEIN SHOCKS, MULTI-TERRAIN SELECT, CRAWL CONTROL AND MORE! Like new Quick Sand exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
