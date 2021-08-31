2020 Toyota Tacoma

+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
This DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT has ONLY 15,440 KMS! Features: CLEAR HOOD TAPE, HOOD SCOOP, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER REAR GLASS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Red Metallic exterior and Black/Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
