2020 Toyota Tacoma

15,440 KM

Details Description Features

$46,951

+ tax & licensing
$46,951

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2020 Toyota Tacoma

2020 Toyota Tacoma

DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT!

2020 Toyota Tacoma

DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$46,951

+ taxes & licensing

15,440KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7829532
  • Stock #: W5470A
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN8LX046703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,440 KM

Vehicle Description

This DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT has ONLY 15,440 KMS! Features: CLEAR HOOD TAPE, HOOD SCOOP, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER REAR GLASS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Red Metallic exterior and Black/Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Navigation System
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

