2020 Toyota Tacoma

42,809 KM

$42,992

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

2020 Toyota Tacoma

2020 Toyota Tacoma

DOUBLE CAB SR5-ONLY 42,809 KMS!

2020 Toyota Tacoma

DOUBLE CAB SR5-ONLY 42,809 KMS!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

42,809KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9648160
  • Stock #: W5914A
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN7LX053819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,809 KM

Vehicle Description

This DOUBLE CAB-SR5 has ONLY 42,809 KMS! Features: BLACK OUT BADGES, BLACK TAILGATE INSERT, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDRIOD AUTO, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 16 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Very clean White exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

