$42,992+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma
DOUBLE CAB SR5-ONLY 42,809 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$42,992
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9648160
- Stock #: W5914A
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN7LX053819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,809 KM
Vehicle Description
This DOUBLE CAB-SR5 has ONLY 42,809 KMS! Features: BLACK OUT BADGES, BLACK TAILGATE INSERT, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDRIOD AUTO, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 16 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Very clean White exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.