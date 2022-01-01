Menu
2020 Toyota Tundra

40,992 KM

$57,979

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

CREWMAX SPORT-LEATHER+NAV+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

40,992KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8105674
  Stock #: W5525A
  VIN: 5TFDY5F16LX922176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,992 KM

Vehicle Description

This CREW MAX TRD SPORT PREMIUM is amazing! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAM, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, HOOD SCOOP, LED HEADLAMPS AND FOG LIGHTS, 20 INCH WHEELS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

