Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Tundra

18,129 KM

Details Description Features

$55,936

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,936

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tundra

2020 Toyota Tundra

CREWMAX TRD-ONLY 18,129 KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Tundra

CREWMAX TRD-ONLY 18,129 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 8245530
  2. 8245530
  3. 8245530
  4. 8245530
  5. 8245530
  6. 8245530
  7. 8245530
  8. 8245530
  9. 8245530
  10. 8245530
  11. 8245530
  12. 8245530
  13. 8245530
  14. 8245530
  15. 8245530
  16. 8245530
  17. 8245530
  18. 8245530
  19. 8245530
  20. 8245530
  21. 8245530
  22. 8245530
  23. 8245530
  24. 8245530
  25. 8245530
  26. 8245530
  27. 8245530
Contact Seller

$55,936

+ taxes & licensing

18,129KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8245530
  • Stock #: TY037A
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F18LX945796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,129 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful CREWMAX TRD OFF ROAD PACKAGE is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: 18 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS, POWER MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED SEATS, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, POWER REAR GLASS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, PARKING SENSORS AND MORE. Beautiful Midnight Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2020 Toyota 4Runner ...
 12,185 KM
$53,969 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord To...
 100,493 KM
$18,988 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tundra C...
 18,129 KM
$55,936 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory