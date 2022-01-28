Menu
2020 Toyota Tundra

47,595 KM

Details

$53,847

+ tax & licensing
$53,847

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2020 Toyota Tundra

2020 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFF ROAD!

2020 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFF ROAD!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$53,847

+ taxes & licensing

47,595KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8255496
  • Stock #: W5546A
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F1XLX871300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,595 KM

Vehicle Description

This DOUBLE CAB-TRD OFF ROAD features: CLEAR HOOD TAPE, CHROME SIDE STEP BARS, HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, BED LINER, 18 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS, APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER REAR GLASS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Cement exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

