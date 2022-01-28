$53,847+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2020 Toyota Tundra
TRD OFF ROAD!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
- Listing ID: 8255496
- Stock #: W5546A
- VIN: 5TFUY5F1XLX871300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,595 KM
Vehicle Description
This DOUBLE CAB-TRD OFF ROAD features: CLEAR HOOD TAPE, CHROME SIDE STEP BARS, HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, BED LINER, 18 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS, APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER REAR GLASS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Cement exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
