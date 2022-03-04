$51,986+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tundra
CREWMAX TRD!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$51,986
- Listing ID: 8478456
- Stock #: W5591A
- VIN: 5TFDY5F17LX873201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,646 KM
Vehicle Description
This CREWMAX TRD OFF ROAD features: 18 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND FOG LIGHTS, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDRIOD AUTO, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Alpine White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
