2020 Toyota Tundra

69,646 KM

Details

$51,986

+ tax & licensing
$51,986

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

CREWMAX TRD!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

69,646KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8478456
  • Stock #: W5591A
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F17LX873201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,646 KM

Vehicle Description

This CREWMAX TRD OFF ROAD features: 18 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND FOG LIGHTS, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDRIOD AUTO, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Alpine White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

