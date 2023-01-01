$41,955+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
CREW LT-ONLY 35,109 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,109 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-CREW LT has ONLY 35,109 KMS! Features: BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH BLACK ALLOYS, SIDE STEPS, HARD TRI-FOLD, V6, 4WD, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB AND MORE. Stunning White exterior and very clean Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
