2021 Chevrolet Colorado

This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-CREW LT has ONLY 35,109 KMS! Features: BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH BLACK ALLOYS, SIDE STEPS, HARD TRI-FOLD, V6, 4WD, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB AND MORE. Stunning White exterior and very clean Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

35,109 KM

CREW LT-ONLY 35,109 KMS!

CREW LT-ONLY 35,109 KMS!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

35,109KM
VIN 1GCGTCEN7M1105226

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,109 KM

This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-CREW LT has ONLY 35,109 KMS! Features: BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH BLACK ALLOYS, SIDE STEPS, HARD TRI-FOLD, V6, 4WD, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB AND MORE. Stunning White exterior and very clean Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

