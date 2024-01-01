Menu
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

33,940 KM

Details Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Used
33,940KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9A60MRA44396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,940 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

